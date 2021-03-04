BRT Apartments (BRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect BRT Apartments to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BRT opened at $17.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

