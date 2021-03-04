Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Purchased by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

