BTU Protocol (BTU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $57.45 Million

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $57.45 million and approximately $1,604.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00056043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $349.64 or 0.00739655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00026513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00031656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043654 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

