Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLDR has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Shares of BLDR opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

