Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.