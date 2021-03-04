Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2021 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.99 EPS.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Builders FirstSource stock opened at $43.25 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
