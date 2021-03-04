Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BMBL stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $60.73. 112,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,166. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $61.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80.

In related news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

