Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s previous close.

BMBL stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.50. 24,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,900,166. Bumble has a 52-week low of $61.17 and a 52-week high of $84.80.

In related news, CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd bought 488,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $20,999,953.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

