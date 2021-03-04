Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,690 ($22.08) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,632.08 ($21.32).

LON BRBY traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,844 ($24.09). 495,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,772. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,775.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,648.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00. Burberry Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,915 ($25.02). The firm has a market cap of £7.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.86.

In related news, insider Julie Brown sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,728 ($22.58), for a total value of £32,572.80 ($42,556.57). Also, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.54) per share, with a total value of £8,970 ($11,719.36).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

