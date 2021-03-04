Burger Swap (BURGER) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $195.97 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $4.72 or 0.00009504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burger Swap has a total market capitalization of $56.20 million and approximately $195.97 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 31.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.00487868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00074282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00078913 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00082988 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00054947 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.47 or 0.00494552 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,288,929 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,913,929 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Burger Swap Token Trading

