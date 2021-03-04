Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Reaches $4.85 on Top Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $57.75 million and approximately $188.44 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap token can now be bought for about $4.85 or 0.00010290 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.60 or 0.00468336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00070383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00077921 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00083718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.43 or 0.00467964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051507 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,290,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,915,517 tokens. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

