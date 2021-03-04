Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BURL traded up $31.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $285.22. 57,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $272.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total transaction of $3,423,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

