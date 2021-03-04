Burlington Stores Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 624 call options.

Shares of NYSE BURL traded up $36.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.54. 45,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,045. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $105.67 and a 52 week high of $272.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -110.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.34.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.23, for a total value of $3,423,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 58,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,399,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $627,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,170,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.43.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

