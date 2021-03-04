Burning Rock Biotech (BNR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BNR opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.18. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

