Burst (BURST) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Burst has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Burst has a total market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $24,671.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,410,316 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

