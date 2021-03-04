Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Insider Sells $46,500.00 in Stock

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFST remained flat at $$22.94 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,240. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $23.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $474.10 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 261,267 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Business First Bancshares by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 115,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $748,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 34,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

