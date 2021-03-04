Bytom (BTM) Price Down 12% Over Last Week

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0805 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a market cap of $113.74 million and $35.80 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bytom has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,660,339,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,054,419 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

