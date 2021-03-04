C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,982 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 1.24% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $158,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after acquiring an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,597,000 after acquiring an additional 280,774 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $24,046,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 287,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,399,000 after acquiring an additional 204,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.61. 10,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,577. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.39. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

