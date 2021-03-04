C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 6.8% of Somerset Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Somerset Group LLC owned about 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 173.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,577. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $106.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Cowen upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.