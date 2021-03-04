C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 5.2%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) fell 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.04 and last traded at $88.51. 5,922,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 3,582,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.32.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on C3.ai from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.10.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,171,000.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

