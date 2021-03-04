Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.07

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $34.80, with a volume of 32231 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WHD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David John Isaac sold 2,299 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $62,647.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,543. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,202,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cactus by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after acquiring an additional 673,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cactus by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after purchasing an additional 579,745 shares during the period. Deep Basin Capital LP raised its position in Cactus by 91.0% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 487,552 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cactus by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,175,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,712,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

