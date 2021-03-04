Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) is Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises about 1.5% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Cadence Design Systems worth $97,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after acquiring an additional 980,279 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after buying an additional 1,643,533 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,642,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,092,000 after acquiring an additional 178,199 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $4.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $129.51. The stock had a trading volume of 54,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,022. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average is $120.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $514,370.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 289,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,999,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $701,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,222 shares of company stock valued at $19,498,779. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

