Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price upped by Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.01% from the stock’s current price.

CZR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.15. 98,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $98.16.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $3,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after buying an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,892,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,075,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,060,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,060,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

