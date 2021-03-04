Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CZR. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.
NASDAQ:CZR traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 98,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $98.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
Caesars Entertainment Company Profile
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
