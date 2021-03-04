Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Given New $134.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its target price raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CZR. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.15. The stock had a trading volume of 98,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $98.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

