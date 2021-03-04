Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.
CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.
CZR stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.88. 60,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.15.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.
Featured Story: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.