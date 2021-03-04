Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $92.00 at Morgan Stanley

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s previous close.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.88. 60,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $98.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $3,567,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.