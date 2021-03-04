Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and traded as high as $5.38. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 4,976 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRNCY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Cairn Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $4.35.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

