CaixaPay (CXP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $26.00

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded up 3,850.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CaixaPay has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $230.11 or 0.00473319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00078141 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00084200 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.00484015 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00052855 BTC.

CaixaPay Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

