California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.20 Million Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,182 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of EchoStar worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Hound Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 3,060,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 439,053 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 29.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 351,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,952,000. 42.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SATS opened at $26.90 on Thursday. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.00 million. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other EchoStar news, insider Anders N. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SATS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses, and satellite services; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical and government enterprises, as well as consumers.

