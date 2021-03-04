California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 13,707 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

RYTM opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

