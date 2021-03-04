California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.23 Million Stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,228 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. 29.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.91. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.56.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 75,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $4,108,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 675,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,993,153.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 27,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $1,481,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,866.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock valued at $296,218,454. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

