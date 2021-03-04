California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.14% of Blink Charging worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $994,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $526,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the third quarter worth about $1,283,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,092,295 shares in the company, valued at $44,784,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $3,532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 329,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,425,981.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 over the last 90 days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLNK opened at $34.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 4.23.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

