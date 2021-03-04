California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 534,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,029 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,871 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 127,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 72,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 248,927 shares in the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.17.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $4.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

