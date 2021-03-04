Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shares were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.17 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 1,715,245 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 922,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CALX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lowered Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.12.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.79 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Calix during the third quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

