Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.03 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. Callisto Network has a market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $13,212.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.42 or 0.03124324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022537 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

