Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Down 6.3%

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.81 and last traded at $16.27. Approximately 8,749,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 6,657,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.37.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,667,000.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $59,709,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,277,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,126,000 after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,885,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

