Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)’s stock price dropped 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.80. Approximately 584,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,372,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

CANF has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 215.41% and a negative net margin of 1,648.57%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 445.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.48% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.