Canaccord Genuity Boosts AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target to $36.00

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 63.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

OTCMKTS AOCIF remained flat at $$21.98 on Thursday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.