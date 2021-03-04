Canaccord Genuity Boosts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$36.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s current price.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$21.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

AutoCanada stock traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.68. 229,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,420. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$897.39 million and a PE ratio of -18.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.75.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

