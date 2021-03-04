Canaccord Genuity Boosts NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$2.25

NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVA. Stifel Firstegy cut NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NuVista Energy Ltd. (NVA.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.63.

NVA stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.19. 2,536,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,695. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

