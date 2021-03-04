Canaccord Genuity Increases Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Price Target to $32.00

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Noble Financial cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $25.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 667.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $79,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $131,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,980 shares of company stock worth $1,566,020 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 30,534 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,099,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

