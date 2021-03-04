Canaccord Genuity Increases NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $2.25

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

NUVSF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.24.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.76. 32,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,263. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

