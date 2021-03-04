Canaccord Genuity Raises Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $227.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $225.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 78.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAND. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,630. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $50.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.50. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.59 and a beta of 0.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $494,808.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,466 shares of company stock valued at $42,728,248. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,805,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after purchasing an additional 106,876 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

