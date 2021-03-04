Canaccord Genuity Trims Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Target Price to $155.00

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Longbow Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

BYND traded down $2.52 on Thursday, reaching $136.97. 107,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,633. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.07. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -309.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 45,014 shares in the company, valued at $6,330,768.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.03, for a total value of $2,190,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,164,835.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,081 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 40.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,717,000 after purchasing an additional 605,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $60,784,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 91.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,216,000 after purchasing an additional 353,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth $28,656,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

