Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Short Interest Down 38.5% in February

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the January 28th total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of GOOS stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,248. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $156,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

