Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the January 28th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 751,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CNI stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,154. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $116.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $790,551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,611,000 after buying an additional 5,195,624 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after buying an additional 571,356 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $54,001,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

