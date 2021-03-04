Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Short Interest Update

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,540,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the January 28th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.35. 7,415,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,055. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $30.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,978,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,980,000 after buying an additional 510,718 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,476,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,619,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

