Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$43.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.07.

CNQ traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$37.71. 4,280,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.09.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$159,895.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,350,112 shares in the company, valued at C$75,154,231.65. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg purchased 12,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.85 per share, with a total value of C$360,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,195,917.75. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,350 shares of company stock valued at $764,991 and sold 191,500 shares valued at $6,049,011.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

