Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$43.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$31.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$33.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.07.
CNQ traded up C$0.06 on Thursday, hitting C$37.71. 4,280,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.09.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.
