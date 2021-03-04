Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $15,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,115,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,883,000 after buying an additional 138,974 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,939,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,713,241,000 after buying an additional 1,145,800 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 3,378,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,590,000 after buying an additional 42,157 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,164,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $963,389,000 after buying an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,673,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $508,527,000 after purchasing an additional 104,553 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $361.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $379.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.83.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CP. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.