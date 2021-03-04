Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.73.

Shares of CWB traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.38. 76,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,468. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.24. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$34.52.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

