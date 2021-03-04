Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Raised to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

