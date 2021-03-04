Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFPUF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

